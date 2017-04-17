Attempted kidnapping in Shady Spring under investigation

Some scary moments on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Shady Spring as Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies make an arrest for attempted kidnapping. It happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Shop Rite and Morgan's Car Wash. That is at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 3.

Jason Scott Tinsley, 39, was arrested on charge of Attempt to Commit a Felony: Kidnapping, Attempted Escape and Public Intoxication. Deputies have not released details on what exactly happened, but they did say that there was no one actually abducted.

The case is still under investigation. Tinsley is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. His bond is set at $75,000.