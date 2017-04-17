Suicide prevention event planned at Marshall University - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Suicide prevention event planned at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University's Department of Social Work will host a suicide prevention event on April 20 at its Huntington campus.

The university says the Walk for Hope: Campus Suicide Prevention and Education event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the university's Memorial Student Center plaza.

Paula Rymer, a faculty member in the Master of Social Work program, says Walk for Hope originated a few years ago with a local walk she organized in eastern Kentucky to promote education and awareness about suicide and mental health.

Rymer says the second-highest rate of suicides occurs in the 14- to 24-year-old age group.

The event will include music and testimonials from people who have been affected by suicide. Rymer says the Huntington community is encouraged to attend.

