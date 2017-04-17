Bluefield Virginia Rotary Club To Hold Memorial Golf Tournament In May

If you like to play golf and raise money for a good cause, there's a golf tournament coming up that you'll be interested in. The 16th Annual Stelio and Betty Tracy Corte Memorial Appalachian Shootout Golf Tournament is happening on May 19, 2017. Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m. It's put on by the Bluefield Virginia Rotary Club. All proceeds from the event go to local charities, scholarships, and the Bluefield Union Mission. It's $500 per team and that includes the cart and lunch. You are to return the team registration form by April 28, 2017. It's happening at Fincastle on the Mountain.

You can contact Anne Lilly for more details on how to register at 276-970-3964.