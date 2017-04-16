FIRE in Mercer County after a Propane Tank Ignites in Flames

Mercer County dispatchers responded to a call regarding a 350 pound propane tank that ignited into flames at a residence. The house is located on New Zion Road in Mercer County, right off of Cheesy Creek Road.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. and immediately emergency crews rushed to the scene. Local fire departments along with Princeton EMS are on scene and more emergency crews are still on their way.

911 dispatchers told 59 News the family living inside was able to make it out and so far they have no reports of injuries.