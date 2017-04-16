Holiday Travelers Pass Through Southern West Virginia

With the Easter holiday upon us, traffic is on the rise in our area.

The interstate was packed with vehicles as families returned home. Beckley is a popular tourist attraction, especially with people able to stop and relax at Tamarack.

59News caught up with some travelers there about their experience on the road this holiday.

"We have to travel down Interstate 81 and then we catch I-64 over this way, but it was a pleasant drive," Paul Case, a traveler from Harrisonburg, VA, said.

"And I-64 was always kind of open so that's a good stretch," Holly Bess-Kincaid, another traveler from Harrisonburg, VA who was also visiting home in Beckley, said. "And it's always beautiful."

Holiday drivers like Case and Bess-Kincaid also bring a positive economic impact to our area.

They shop and eat at local businesses like Tamarack during their stay and pass through the toll booths.

