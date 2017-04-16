Tamarack Hosts Easter Brunch

Tamarack hosted its annual Easter brunch Sunday April 16, 2017.

About 300 people came out to enjoy a diverse buffet of foods. Jamie Henderson, Tamarack executive chef, said this a tradition that has happened every Easter since he started there 10 years ago.

"We just try to put out a lot of really good food and it's fellowship and have a nice meal for local folks," Henderson said.

Henderson said the Easter Brunch is done by the culinary arts program at Tamarack. He told 59News Tamarack will hold another similar event for Mother's Day 2017.

