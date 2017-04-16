New business opens in Oak Hill

If you love coffee and local art, then you're in for a treat. Top Knot Coffee just opened in Oak Hill.

The Alpaca themed Coffee shop serves espresso based drinks, soup and sandwiches. They also sell jewelry and clothing from local artisans.

In addition to running a coffee shop the owners also run an alpaca farm just outside of Oak Hill.

"It's very exciting. We're all about the community. I grew up in the Beckley area then a couple of years ago we decided to buy a farm outside of Oak Hill so we've really come to love the Oak Hill area and we're really excited to become a bigger part of the community," said Daniel Harding, Owner.

The shop is now open on Main Street in Oak Hill