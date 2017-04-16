The Spring League hosts football game on Easter Sunday

The Spring League played their second game of the season on Sunday at the Greenbrier's Performance Center in White Sulphur Springs.

"The guys are excited it's a good opportunity for them to get some film and for them to try to get back into the league," said Brent Walters, Spring League Head Trainer.

The League was formed in 2016 to serve as a developmental league for professional football athletes. Walters says Sunday's game is an opportunity for the players to make their way back to NFL teams.

"An off season is spent training and lifting weights. They don't really get the chance to do a lot of one on one stuff like they get to do today, to get some more film and to work on their game," Walters added.

The game is also an opportunity for West Virginians to see a professional level of football.

"West Virginia is a state that doesn't have an NFL team so this is as close to an NFL caliber game as close as you'll see to the state on West Virginia," said Brian Woods, Spring League C.E.O..

The Spring League is headquartered at The Greenbrier Resort's Sports Performance Center and football facility.



