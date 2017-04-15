Insurance Institute for Highway Safety releases data on dangers of speeding

Going just five miles per hour over the limit might seem harmless. But one researcher from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says that's not the case.

"Our goal is to keep speeds down. It's pretty clear the faster you go the higher your chances are for fatal or serious injuries if you get into a crash," said Charles Farmer, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Research Vice President.

Farmer has been researching the effect of speed limit increases on drivers for the past several years.

"Overall, over the 20 years we've estimated about 33,000 deaths that should not have occurred or would not have occurred if those speed limits had not increased," Farmer added.

His research examined speed limit changes from the years 1993 to 2013. Farmer compared the number of vehicle fatalities before a speed limit was raised, and after.

While speed limits are set by the states he says they've been on the rise since 1995.

"The relationship between speed and injury risk is exponential. So even if you see a small increase in speed, and people think of five miles per hour as being very small, you'll see a huge increase in injury or fatality risk," said Farmer.

As harmless as speeding can seem, Farmer says it's best to take it slow.

"Just keep in mind there's a trade off when you raise the speed limit. It may get you to where you're going a little faster but there are going to be more deaths, people are going to die," said Farmer.