Youth Take Aim At Gun Range

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
TAZEWELL -

Kids in Tazewell County received a special invitation to the Triangle Sportsman Club Gun Range.

It was youth day Saturday and some as young as 6-years-old got a chance to shoot a gun for first time 
Organizers said the event was all aimed, at educating kids on the safety and dangers of firearms. 


"We want to introduce the youngsters to proper firearms handling and safety techniques but the main focus is on safety here," Wayne Blevins said. Blevins serves as the Presidents for the Triangle Sportsman Club.


Kids who attended were trained on shooting  .22 caliber rifles and handguns. 

