Inaugural Color Run Kicks Off In Glenwood

The Inaugural 2017 Color Run got underway Saturday at Glenwood Recreational Park in Mercer County.

A crowd of more than 200 parents and students braved the heat and sunshine for a worthy cause. The run served as a fundraiser to keep the Bible in Schools Program up and running for next year. Each week selected teachers come into the classroom and teach a bible lesson to students.



Heather Steele is the Bible Representative for Princeton Primary Schools.

"It covers the bible and history concept it teaches them based on the bible lesson and they take real life situation and they teach character lessons," she said.



Lisa Pruett has two daughters and has been involved with the program for more than a decade. She has witnessed the positive impact of Bible Program first hand.

"The program teaches children morals and just a better understanding of life." She added that the program also helps with keeping kids out of trouble and more focused on becoming a productive leader. "It just shows them that there is an alternative to the things that they see day to day and that there is a better way to live."

Organizers said their goal is to raise more than $400,000 within the county to keep the program going.

