Fayette County Deputies Searching for Fugitive

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is searching for a fugitive wanted for embezzlement and computer fraud.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said Harold Richard Tolbert, also known as Dan Tolbert is wanted for one count of Embezzlement and eleven counts of computer fraud. He allegedly embezzled more than $9,000.00 from a youth sports organization in the Valley area of Fayette County between January and March of 2017.

Tolbert is described as a 35-year-old white man, approximately 5'11" and medium build. He has dark brown hair and a full beard. He has gauge earrings in both ears and multiple tattoos covering both arms and legs. Investigators said Tolbert normally wears a ball cap and eyeglasses.

Tolbert reportedly lives near Gauley Bridge, but deputies believe he left that area about one week ago. Investigators said he may be traveling to Michigan.

If anyone has any information concerning Tolbert's location they are urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

