Judge approves plan to rebuild bridge to marooned mall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A federal bankruptcy judge has approved a financing plan to allow the reconstruction of a washed-out bridge leading to Crossings Mall in Elkview, West Virginia.

Local outlets report the mall has been closed since a flood washed away the culvert bridge in June 2016. Dozens of businesses have closed and more than 500 people are out of work.

Tara Retail Group owns the mall and is headed by developer Bill Abruzzino, who filed for bankruptcy in January.

The Kanawha County Commission says in a release that the ruling allows contractor David Alvarez of Applied Construction Solutions to begin the reconstruction. The contractor will front the cost in exchange for priority status as a creditor.

The reconstruction will take 60 days or less, according to the contractor's testimony.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.