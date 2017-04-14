Clean-Up Efforts Continue Into Friday After 4 People Killed in Tractor Tractor Trailer Crash in Mercer County

An accident took the lives of 4 people. It happened on Thursday April 13, 2017 near the Camp Creek exit on I-77 in Mercer County. Clean-up efforts were still underway on Friday after a tractor trailer truck collided with an SUV. Emergency management officials said the two adults and two children in the SUV were all killed. The SUV had a North Carolina license plate.

On Friday, Teddy Grey with Glen's Towing and Recovery said they've been at the scene of the accident since 6 p.m. on Thursday. We are told a tractor trailer truck in the southbound lane lost control near mile-marker 22 and crossed the median and hit a car in the northbound lanes.

Grey said, "It's been emotional. You just hate seeing something like this happen. That's what's bad. We've had a couple other ones almost happen because everybody just slowing down and watching what's happening over here and video taping on their camera and stuff. In a situation like this, you hate seeing something like this go out. It gets to you."

Canned goods were spread out all over the scene from the tractor trailer truck. Chris Payne with Glen's Towing and Recovery said the clean-up was going slow.

Payne said, "The product of course has spilled everywhere. Clean-up is going a little bit slower than we wanted just because the fire happened with the semi. We're having to take it out in pieces. It slowed it down a little bit for us but hopefully we'll have everything out of here in a couple hours."

The driver of the tractor trailer was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is still not known. The names of the victims have not been released. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.