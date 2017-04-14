AG Patrick Morrisey leads discussion to fight addiction

Local community leaders in Beckley are talking about ways to eliminate the substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia.

The focus of Friday's round table was on how to fight the growing problem of addiction. Both state and local leaders have their ideas on the best ways to battle back.

But for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the key to battling addiction is faith based treatment. He hopes to expand faith based treatment centers across the region.

"We've been working on a couple of new initiatives and one is a faith based initiative and when you talk to people like Brian's Safehouse and other entities, this area is starving for faith based treatment options. We're working to help a lot of the pastors come together and access resources the right way," said Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General.

He also discussed new initiatives including how to educate people on the dangers of opioid abuse. Morrisey says the key to addressing opioid addiction is to rely on local leaders and to continue engage with the community.

"We want to keep coming out to your community, we travel around the state working with these substance abuse task forces and I think it's critical we remain vigilant. This problem is going to take constant work over the next number of years," Morrisey added.