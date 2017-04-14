Six new homes dedicated in Greenbrier County

A group which has been diligently working to house those who lost everything in the 2016 flooding dedicated six new homes on Friday, April 14, 2017. Appalachian Service Project held a ceremony in Rainelle, WV.

These were homes numbered 18 through 23. Four of them are located in Rainelle. One is in Charmco and the last is in Rupert. The dedication ceremony was held at home 19.

ASP is still working to get more flood victims new homes. They are working on homes numbered 24 through 37. Those are all located in and around Rainelle.