Man acquitted of murder sentenced to 70 months on gun charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man acquitted of a murder charge last year has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports 38-year-old Miguel Quinones pleaded guilty earlier this year to having two guns. A prior conviction for second-degree murder prohibited him from having firearms.



He was found not guilty in the 2013 beating death of Kareem Hunter.

Federal advisory sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence between 46 and 57 months. Quinones and his lawyers had asked for a sentence of time served, which would have amounted to around 28 month. Quinones has been in jail since December 2013. He remained in jail following his acquittal, as prosecutors had immediately filed the gun charges.

