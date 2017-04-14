West Virginia State Fairgrounds Hosting First Poster Contest

Calling all Artists! The State Fair of West Virginia wants to see your artwork!



For the first time ever, the State Fair is hosting a poster contest. Each year the State Fair has a new poster to represent the event, but this year they are taking design suggestions from the public. You don't have to be from West Virginia to enter, you just have to portray a positive message for fair-goers.

"It can be high resolution photography, it can be water color, it can be any medium. We have directions on our website StateFairofWV.com for the rules and regulations, " says State Fair CEO Kelly Collins.



The winner of the contest will take home $500.00 cash. Their poster will also be sold at the 2017 State Fair of West Virginia.