Greenbrier Humane Society Gearing Up for Inaugural Mutt Strutt Dogshow

The Greenbrier Humane Society is gearing up for their first ever Mutt Strutt!



The inaugural dog show will take place at the West Virginia Fairgrounds on April 22nd. It's a day filled with fun for people and their pets. You can pay $10.00 and enter your pet in to all sorts of categories to win fun prizes. There will also be raffles, secret judging, and more. It's all a fundraiser for the Humane Society.

You can preregister at the Greenbrier Humane Society. For $15.00, registration will also be open the day of the event, April 22nd, from 11AM to noon at the fairgrounds.