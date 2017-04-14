Ravenswood man threatens grandmother's house with Molotov cockta - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Ravenswood man threatens grandmother's house with Molotov cocktail

JACKSON COUNTY, WV - A Ravenswood man was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court today for allegedly threatening his grandmother's house with an explosive.

According to a criminal complaint, Jeremy K. Lore, 27, was arrested after officers responded to a call that he was arguing with his grandmother and she was "worried that he would hurt her." 

Upon arrival at the scene at roughly 2:30 p.m., officers learned that Lore had left the home. 

According to Lore's grandmother, he had made a device out of a glass container that smelled of gasoline, and threatened to burn down her house. 

After inspecting the property, officers found the device in question. The bottle contained gasoline and a piece of cloth near the mouthpiece, indicative of a "Molotov cocktail."

At approximately 3:50 p.m. that day, officers found Lore hiding behind a house on Sand St. in Ravenswood.

Lore was taken into custody and transported to South Central Regional Jail. 

He is now facing a charge of Illegal Possession of Explosives.

Lore's bond is set $101,000.00, cash only.

