Man on United Flight stung by Scorpion

A beautiful two-week vacation in Mexico came to an unexpected and creepy end for a Calgary couple. Richard and Linda Bell were on United Airlines flight 1418 going home from Houston when a feisty, eight-legged creature showed up.

The scorpion fell in Richards hair from an overhead bin. Linda said it reminded her of something else entirely.

"I look down and I thought, aw, it kind of looks like a little lobster.'

The creature was about an inch-and-a-half long, and honey-colored. A man sitting next to them on the plane pointed it out was a scorpion and dangerous.

Richard dropped it on his plate, then picked it up again. That's when it stung him. It felt like a wasp sting, he said.

The scorpion was likely a stowaway in someones luggage. Another passenger on the flight stomped on the creature before it was thrown in a toilet.