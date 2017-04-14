Police investigate shots fired in Beckley

Beckley police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened around the 100 block of Missouri Avenue.

No injuries were reported but investigators said several structures were hit by gunfire. Witnesses indicate the the suspects were last seen fleeing toward the Patch Street area.

Police do have suspects in the case and they are in the process of interviewing witnesses and checking surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Beckley police department at 304-256-1708 or Crimestoppers at 304 255-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppers of West Virginia's web site or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.