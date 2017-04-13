UPDATE: 4 Dead in Major Crash on I-77; Victims' Identities Released

UPDATE: April 14 at 11:12 p.m.: 59News is learning the identities of the people killed in an accident on Interstate 77 in the Camp Creek area of Mercer County.

It happened Thursday, April 13 at around 5:30 p.m.

According to our CBS affiliate WBTV, David Gilley, his wife Christine, and the couple's two children, Jack and Grace, were all killed.

The family is from Rowan County, North Carolina.

A family friend told WBTV the Gilley's were on the way to visit family members in Ohio.

State Police tell 59News a tractor trailer in the southbound lane lost control, crossed the median and hit the family's SUV in the northbound lanes.



The driver of the tractor trailer was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Stay with 59News, WeAreWVproud,com and the 59News Mobile App for the latest on this story.

UPDATE: April 13 at 9:15 p.m. According to West Virginia State Police Trooper Cpl. Brian Garretson, four people have died in a vehicle that was struck by a tractor trailer on I-77 near Camp Creek. Troopers said the driver of the tractor trailer was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Interstate 77 northbound in the area near the Camp Creek exit is experiencing delays after a tractor trailer crossed the median and hit a car in the oncoming lane.

Mercer County 911 dispatchers said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at mile marker 22.

Dispatchers tell 59News the driver of the tractor trailer lost control, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a vehicle in the northbound lanes.

Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

Dispatchers said a HealthNet medical helicopter transported one person from the scene.

According to WV511, two of three northbound lanes are closed. It is unclear how long it will take to clear the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation and the victim(s) condition are unknown.

Stay with 59News, WeAreWVproud.com and the 59News Mobile App for the latest on this developing story.