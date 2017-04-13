One Voice Project Spreads Anti-Bullying Message During Tour - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

One Voice Project Spreads Anti-Bullying Message During Tour

A local group of musicians started a tour that they say brings a positive message to the younger generation.  Young musicians are bringing music with a message.  They are from the Stages Music School in Princeton.  On Thursday April 13, 2017, they took the stage at Bluefield Middle School for their One Voice Project.  It's a tour that promotes anti-bullying.  It's the 5th year for the tour.  17-year-old Kayla McKinney is one of the hosts and plays the bass for her band called The Change.   

McKinney said, "Instead of just coming out and playing our music for people, we like to share a message that we really believe is kindness and equality.  We come into these schools and we remind them that they're all perfect and that we all have our differences.  We tell them all these things and hopefully by the end of the day they go out feeling better about themselves."

16-year-old Montcalm High School junior Trevor Darago said they will be performing at different schools and concert venues in Myrtle Beach beginning this weekend.   

Darago said, "Bullying is definitely real.  Being in a public school, I deal with it everyday.  One mean word can influence a lifetime so our job is to influence the kids to spread the message of kindness and positivity throughout the school so that they can be happier."

The One Voice Project has traveled to Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and the 2 Virginias to spread the word of empowerment. 
 

