COLD CASE: Raleigh County family continues to search for answers

More than 20 years ago Cherice Gwinn-Stephens disappeared. Every day since then her family has pushed for answers. But the search isn't over. Now the family is hoping a local church will give them the closure they need.

"I'm her big brother and I'm just looking for my little sister and that's all I can do," said Thomas Gwinn.

Cherice Gwinn-Stephens was 23 years old when she was reported missing.

She lived in the Bolt area of Raleigh County with her husband Norman Stephens. While Gwinn says he's not focused on blaming anyone for what may have happened to his sister, he is determined to bring her home.

He's not alone. Their aunt, Brenda Pyatt says even though they may never get to say goodbye, she still has hope they'll discover what happened to an important piece of the family.

"This is my niece, she's only nine months older than my daughter and they grew up together. It's devastating when it's anybody's family but when it comes to your family, unless you have that, you don't know the heartache knowing that your family member is gone," said Pyatt.

At the time of her disappearance the Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church in Bolt was building an addition to their church. Gwinn believes the septic tank under the church parking lot is where his family could find more clues about his sister's whereabouts from the day she went missing.

He mailed out thousands of fliers asking the church for permission to search the property. They even said they would pay for the work.

"This is old information, just presented in a new way. I mailed this throughout the community she lived in and the county just trying to get the word out," Gwinn added.

Gwinn says the church did not allow the search. The family has hired outside sources, started their own investigation, and created a website to generate new leads.

West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation