Governor Justice calls WV Budget political BS

UPDATE:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Democratic Gov. Jim Justice has vetoed the state budget approved last weekend by the Republican-controlled Legislature, criticizing the cuts and lawmakers.



Justice, who on Saturday night announced he was near a deal with the Senate Republican leadership to limit budget cuts and overhaul taxes, has formally rejected the spending plan the Legislature subsequently approved.



It would cut spending for the state's colleges and universities and Medicaid for low-income residents. It would also apply $90 million from the state's rainy day fund to close a projected budget deficit.



Justice has proposed smaller cuts plus increases in sales and gasoline taxes. The gas tax would fund bonding for road reconstruction and jobs.



Lawmakers will have to return to try to resolve the disagreement, needing two-thirds support to override the veto.

Gov says GOP budget is "bullcrap" plus a nuthin' burger & mayo sandwich! So he vetoed. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/IRm7a3XYw3 — MarkCurtisWOWK (@MarkCurtisWOWK) April 13, 2017

ORIGINAL: Governor Justice announcing a major decision Thursday on the West Virginia Budget. Already those pro and con are lining up. Republicans want him to sign their budget.

"There are no tax increases. West Virginia is in a poor economic position. And we cannot ask the taxpayer or business to spend any more money on taxes," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

On the other hand, some public policy groups worry about cuts to education and health care.

"We are hoping; we are asking Governor Justice to please veto this budget as it stands. It's unacceptable. It harms our communities and it's only going to lead to further stagnation and decline in West Virginia," said Caitlin Cook, Protect West Virginia.

The budget bill does not include the Governors request for a 4-and-a-half cent gas tax increase to pay for road construction and maintenance. He says it will create 48-thousand jobs. Organized labor wants a veto.

"It is not a pro-growth agenda that they claim that it is. It actually hurts most West Virginians because it doesn't invest back into the things that matter here in West Virginia. And that's out infrastructure and education," said Josh Sword, West Virginia AFL-CIO.

If the budget is vetoed, Republicans are likely to again suggest expanding the state sales to tax to those who don't collect it now.

"It broadens the base on taxation so that everyone is paying a fair share, and it also has a significant component of lowering the amount that people will pay individually," said Del. Tom Fast, (R) Fayette.

"Most everyone involved would like to avoid what happened here last year - a protracted three-week special session - that cost taxpayers 600 thousand dollars," said Mark Curtis, Chief Political Reporter.