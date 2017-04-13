Accident in Danese lands both drivers in jail

A rare occasion when two drivers in an accident are both found to be intoxicated happened in Danese, WV on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Deputies in Fayette County were called to the scene on Loops Road during the late afternoon.

Investigators said a Ford Mustang driven by Grant Slaughter, 63, was hit by a pickup truck being driven by Stephen Brandsetter, 52, both men are from Danese, WV. Both were charged with Aggravated DUI. Deputies said their blood alcohol concentrations were "extremely high."

"It's not unusual for Sheriff's Deputies to investigate motor vehicle collisions where one of the drivers is under the influence of alcohol or drugs," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "We don't often see collisions where BOTH of the involved drivers are impaired though."

The accident is still under investigation. Both Slaughter and Brandsetter were taken to the Southern Regional Jail.