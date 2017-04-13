Mt. Hope man sentenced on federal gun charge - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mt. Hope man sentenced on federal gun charge

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

David Pagan, 22, of Mount Hope, WV will serve six months on home confinement for trying to fake a name on a form to buy a gun.  He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting making a false statement in acquiring a firearm.

Pagan told a federal judge in Beckley that on Sept. 26, 2015 he convinced another person to buy a Taurus .45 caliber pistol for him.  The other person, who was not named, put their name on the form required by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at Shooter's Roost in Beckley.  

Pagan will have to serve a total of two years on probation.  The case was investigated by the ATF and the Beckley Police Department. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.