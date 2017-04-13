Mt. Hope man sentenced on federal gun charge

David Pagan, 22, of Mount Hope, WV will serve six months on home confinement for trying to fake a name on a form to buy a gun. He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting making a false statement in acquiring a firearm.

Pagan told a federal judge in Beckley that on Sept. 26, 2015 he convinced another person to buy a Taurus .45 caliber pistol for him. The other person, who was not named, put their name on the form required by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at Shooter's Roost in Beckley.

Pagan will have to serve a total of two years on probation. The case was investigated by the ATF and the Beckley Police Department.