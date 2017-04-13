Greenbrier Humane Society Gets Generous Donation, Buys Special Van

The Greenbrier Humane Society just received a generous donation, and they're putting it to good use.



An anonymous donor gave the non-profit money to purchase a new van! The vehicle will help transport local animals to different local events like adopt-a-thons. It will also be a huge help when a large number of animals are taken from the Humane Society to one of their many rescue shelter partners.

Executive Director Mereda Doss says, "With the rescue groups, sometimes they are out of state and we'll have to actually take the animals to them. We partner with several wonderful rescues that help us to keep our kennels kind of empty so when the animals of Greenbrier County are ready to come here, we have a space for them." She adds that the Greenbrier Humane Society is in their third year of not euthanizing any animals because of not having enough space. She believes this new van will help them continue that streak.