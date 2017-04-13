First Saturday Stage Slated for April 15th

This weekend, the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center is hosting an exciting event.



It's the first ever Saturday Stage. Throughout the summer, the visitors center will be home to free music on Saturday afternoons. Each Saturday will feature a local musician or group.

"The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center, we have such a lovely location downtown and one of the things we try to do is really provide an area for the arts. We've done that for quite a while with our 'Art in the Valley' and now we're going to bring some music to it," says Kristi Godby of the CVB.



Saturday, April 15th, George and Mel are playing. They play guitar and bass. The free music starts at 3pm.