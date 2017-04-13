School secretary killed in McDowell County crash

A fatal accident in the Coalwood area of McDowell County is being investigated by West Virginia State Troopers from the Welch Detachment. It happened at around 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Investigators said Jennifer Phillips, 62, was traveling on County Route 2 near Coalwood when her Chevy Trailblazer went off the road and hit a tree. She was the only person in the SUV. Phillips was taken to Welch Community Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

The accident is still under investigation. There is no word on the cause at this time. Troopers said Mrs. Phillips was a secretary at Fall River Elementary School.