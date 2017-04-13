Justice Meets with Marshall Officials over Football Program

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Reports are out that Governor Jim Justice (D-WV) met with Marshall University officials in recent weeks about the school's football program. Media reports state Governor Justice is demanding Coach Bob Pruett be reinstated.

Governor Justice's Chief of Staff, Nick Casey, said that the meeting was held and Marshall's recent losing football record was discussed.

"It was not a meeting to say 'fire the coach and hire Pruett,'"said Casey. "It was a meeting to say ratchet up your game and do something to get yourselves back to greatness."

Marshall University Student Athletics stated there would be no comment on the matter. Marshall Head Football Coach Doc Holliday led the Thundering Herd to a disappointing 3-9 record in the 2016 season. However, they previously had three winning seasons. Holliday has held the position of head football coach since 2010.

Bob Pruett was a head football coach at Marshall University from 1996 to 2004. Pruett led the Thundering Herd in 10 winning seasons.

Governor Jim Justice, his wife Cathy Justice and daughter Jill Justice all attended Marshall University.