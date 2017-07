CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston Mayor Danny Jones, appears in court for violating terms of his probation Wednesday. Jones has been in jail on a stolen gift card charge. In court, he admitted to using heroin and fentanyl.

Judge Duke Bloom suspended the remainder of his jail sentence so he could go into a drug treatment program for the next nine to twelve months. Bloom warned Jones that next time, he would go back to jail.