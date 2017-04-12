One city is doing their part to raise awareness for child abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Hinton is doing their part to try to raise awareness.

The REACH Family Resource Center in Hinton partnered with County Commissioners and local leaders for a flag raising ceremony at the county courthouse on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. It featured a review of child fatality information for the state and the county, as well as recognition of those who work hard for children every day.

Kristin Cook Summers County Prosecuting Attorney said, "Child abuse is in every community and it takes a community to stop it. To look for the red flags to look for the warnings to stand up for kids because kids don't have a lot of people standing up for them and we want to do that together."

Cook and Commander of the Hinton Detachment of State Police Sergeant, David McMillan were given special honors at the ceremony, for their work in preventing and prosecuting child abuse in their community.