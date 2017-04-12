Princeton Church rehearses for Good Friday Performance

Members of the Cornerstone Family Church in Princeton are getting ready for their annual Easter production.

On Good Friday the church will be re-enacting the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Associate Pastor, Tim Smith said the performance is all aimed at providing a realistic depiction of what happened to Christ When he was crucified.

"When they are walking in the footsteps of Jesus i want them to be moved and to see if first hand and there's nothing like seeing it first hand versus just hearing it form a story," he said.



The performance takes place on Mercer Street, at Noon on Friday.