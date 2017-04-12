Princeton Church rehearses for Good Friday Performance - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Princeton Church rehearses for Good Friday Performance

Posted: Updated:
Princeton, WV -

     Members of the Cornerstone Family Church in Princeton are getting ready for their annual Easter production. 
     On Good Friday the church will be re-enacting the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Associate Pastor, Tim Smith said the performance is all aimed at providing a realistic depiction of what happened to Christ When he was crucified. 

 "When they are walking in the  footsteps of Jesus i want them to be moved and to  see if first hand and there's nothing like seeing it first hand versus just hearing it form a story," he said. 

The performance takes place on Mercer Street, at Noon on Friday. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.