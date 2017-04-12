DEP Issues Permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline

The controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline Project could be one step closer to construction.



The Department of Environmental Protection recently issued a permit to allow the pipeline to cross streams and wet lands in multiple areas throughout Southern West Virginia, including Monroe and Summers counties.



In Response to the permit, an environmental law firm in Lewisburg and concerned residents have requested a court hearing in an effort to appeal the permit

They argue that the pipeline project, if constructed, would have a negative impact on the environment.

"We thought it was very premature because it was a lot of missing information in their application, MVP's application, for instance they didn't even talk about adequately identifying the springs they would be crossing so how can you issue a permit for what you don't know exists," resident Maury Johnson said.

Its still unclear whether or not the Department of Environmental Protection will grant the hearing.

59News reached out to the spokesperson for the project for comment but our calls have gone unanswered.