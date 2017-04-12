Mountaineer Automotive fund raises for local shelters

Two high school students are working with Mountaineer Automotive to fund raise for local food shelters. Cole Fox and Teaira Hicks worked with the business to collect canned goods, non perishable food items and monetary donations.

The items were sent to both Carpenters Corner and Meadow Bridge food shelters. As a part of the fundraiser Mountaineer Automotive contributed a donation for every vehicle sold in the month of March.

"We've overcome that a little bit because 188 food items is not a whole lot in the grand scheme of things, but we did go out and purchase the food. I think it's for a great cause and I hope it benefits a lot of people," said Jennifer Farley, Mountaineer Automotive Marketing Director.

If you would still like to make a monetary donation for the cause you can drop off your contribution at Mountaineer Automotive in Beckley.