This week marks the beginning of National Dog Bite Prevention Week. According to the American Kennel Club each year, more than 4.5 million Americans are bitten by dogs.

Unfortunately, children are the most prevalent victims of dog bites. They're also more likely to suffer from serious injuries. As scary as the facts can be, most bites can be prevented with a few helpful tips.

"If you keep them isolated in your home they just get more fearful the older they get and sometimes that fear can turn into an aggression issue," said Pat Winter, Dog Instructor.

Along with socializing your dog, the A.K.C. says it's important to ask the pet owner for permission to pet the animal, and to keep your dog on a leash while in public places.