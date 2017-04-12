Tazewell Dispatchers Honored For National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators week. It runs through April 15, 2017. This week is designated to honor dispatchers. Chief Dispatcher of the Tazewell County 911 Center Shannon Yost said all week long deputies have been giving them gifts like candy and shirts. Deputies have even been cooking breakfast for them. Yost said it's very humbling.

Yost said, "Dispatching is a hard job and a lot of times you know you don't find out the outcome of what's happened with somebody. The deputies, other local law enforcement, EMS, and fire departments show us appreciation so it's kind of humbling. It let's us know that we're appreciated."

An ice cream social for dispatchers is being held at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office on April 14, 2017 at noon.