Seven Springs Trout Pond Now Open In Tazewell

There's a new trout pond in Tazewell. The Seven Springs Trout Pond is open Thursday through Sunday until November. It first opened up in March 2017. A fishing license isn't required to fish there. Owner and Operator Dean Matney said they keep the pond stocked every week. There's no entry fee. You pay for the trout you catch. It's $4 a pound in the large pond and $5.50 a pound in the smaller trophy pond. Matney said he wants to help make memories.

Matney said, To help the community in this area and to bring back memories to people like my dad had with me and my sister when we were young going to trout ponds. They're pretty much non-existent anymore, the trout ponds are. We just wanted to bring the family experience to the family."

They also sell fishing supplies, snacks, drinks, and bags of ice in their bait shack.