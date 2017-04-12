Heatley Appointed To Serve On State Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee

A chief deputy in Tazewell County, Virginia was appointed to serve on the State Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee.

Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office was appointed on Friday April 7, 2017 to serve as a member-at-large on the State Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee. A press conference was held on April 12, 2017 at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office to make the announcement. Heatley will also serve as a member of the Planning and Development Committee of the State Advisory Committee on Drug Treatment Courts.

Heatley said, "Any representation that we can get in Richmond is fantastic. To be a part of that and to be a voice for Southwest Virginia is absolutely phenomenal and very humbling to me. To have drug court in Tazewell County has been, I really believe a blessing."

Heatley has worked on the Tazewell County Drug Court for going on 6 years. He said they currently have about 14 people in the program now. It's designed to help people struggling with addiction and gives them a second chance.

Heatley said, "This has been a problem in Southwest Virginia for a long time. It's really been a problem throughout our nation for a long time."

Member of the Virginia House of Delegates 3rd District Will Morefield said there's hope for people struggling with opioid addiction, a topic that hits close to home for him.

At the press conference, Morefield said, "I lost my own younger brother as a result of a drug overdoes and so I am very familiar with the struggles and challenges." Morefield went on to say, "Southwest Virginia has proven that drug court treatment programs are effective. We have made it our mission to convince the legislature in Richmond that our drug court programs are successful, that the solution to this crisis is simply not incarcerating people, but that we should provide opportunities and programs for them to rehabilitate themselves."

Heatley will be serving a term of 2 years ending on April 30, 2019. His first meeting is on April 27, 2017 in Richmond.