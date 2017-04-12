Two road closures announced in Greenbrier County

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that there will two roads closing in Greenbrier County to facilitate bridge repairs.

Starting on Monday, April 17, 2017, a section of River Road, County Route 48, will be shut down starting at 8 a.m. The project is located 2.1 miles from the junction with US 219. The work is expected to be complete by sundown on the same day. Local traffic will be able to access all of the properties along River Road by using Alta Vista Road, CR 56 and Hokes Mill Road, CR 62.

On Wednesday, April 19 there will be bridge repair work on Bellburn Road, County Route 44/2 starting at 8 a.m. The bridge is located about .15 miles from the junction with WV 20. This project is also expected to be complete by the end of the day. Local traffic will not be able to access the properties on the road between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Travelers should expect travel delays when driving in the area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.