Greenbrier County's Paisley Park Moves Along with Help of Volunteers

Chris Mohn and Frances Stewart are not from White Sulphur Springs. In fact, before this week, they had never been here. It didn't take them long to see what the people of the Spa City are all about. "I'm just so impressed with their resilience," says volunteer Chris Mohn.

The two women are joined by more than a dozen volunteers from Virginia. Together, they're sawing wood, putting up slides, and drilling floor boards in to a play set. It's all part of Paisley Park in White Sulphur Springs.

As a volunteer who has worked in devastated areas across the country, there's something unique Frances is enjoying about being here. "We're meeting more of the people we're doing the work for and that's always really gratifying to talk to someone who really has been there," she says.

Both Frances and Chris agree this park is a special project they're honored to be a part of. "This, for me, is really specials because this, apparently, is the ground zero where the major flooding and deaths occurred. They're turning it in to this sort of sacred ground and community playground," adds Mohn.

Organizers say they hope to have the park finished by June 23rd. The one year anniversary of the historic flooding.