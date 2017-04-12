Ronceverte River Festival Looking for Volunteers

The annual Ronceverte River Festival is just around the corner,



This years event is slated for the weekend of June 8th. It's a popular festival that brings hundreds of people to Ronceverte to enjoy the famous duck racing, food, and rides.

This year, organizers are in need of some helping hands. "We need volunteers to help with the parade, and help getting the vendors set up. There's five people on the committee and they can't possibly be in several places at once. We need extra hands and extra people that will donate some of their time," says Tammy Rhodes of the Ronceverte Development Corporation.



If you're interested in helping, you can contact Tammy at the Ronceverte Economic Development Corporation.