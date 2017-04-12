WV State Fairgrounds Still Gearing Up For Inaugural Craft Beer Festival

Coming up in Greenbrier County is the inaugural Craft Beer Festival at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.



The April 29th event will feature 17 West Virginia breweries. You have the chance to taste over 50 different beers from those breweries.

The event will also feature live music all day, and food trucks.



Also, proceeds from ticket sales are going back out in to the community. Kelly Collins, State Fair CEO, says, "It's a joint project with us- the State Fair- and the Lewisburg Rotary Club. It's actually to raise scholarships for our community. In the past several years there's over $400,000 in scholarships that have been given out between the two groups. So that's our main goal with this event."



The Craft Beer Festival is April 29th. Regular admission begins at 2:00pm, VIP admission gets you in at 1:00. Tickets right now are $30.00 for regular admission, $50.00 for VIP. In addition, there is a 'Designated Driver' or 'Under 21' ticket available for $15.00. Those prices go up $5.00 the day of.