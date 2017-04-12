Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after wreck - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after wreck

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
A Peterstown, WV man is in jail after wrecking his motorcycle in Monroe County.  Sheriff's Deputies were called to the accident on Route 219 in Lindside at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

According to investigators, 54-year-old Ranny Cline wrecked is 1999 Suzuki when he ran off the road and into the ditch line.  Deputies said he only received minor injuries in the crash.  They smelled alcohol when they arrived at the scene and conducted a field sobriety test. Cline was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.  He also failed a secondary chemical test.

Cline was also charged with having no insurance, no motorcycle endorsement and having an expired registration.  He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

