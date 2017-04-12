Marshall Student Not Charged for Wading Naked in Memorial Fountain

A Marshall student detained for wading naked in the University's memorial fountain was not charged with a crime or arrested.

Campus police detained a 30-year-old student on Sunday, April 12th, 2017 at around 5 PM, after many saw him wading through the memorial fountain dedicated to the 75 who died in the 1970 Marshall plane crash.

The Marshall Campus Police Chief says the man was not drunk or high, and wasn't arrested because the was not a victim. Police say the student was not charged with a crime because there was no victim in the case. The student was not suspended from school.

Marshall president Dr Jerry Gilbert says the incident resolution has gone from the police department to the university student conduct system and board.

"I don't really know if he should have been arrested or not but certainly if he has an issue we want to help him. And certainly there is a respect for the fountain ,and I'm not sure that rises to the level of an arrest, but certainly if it did I'd think that would be the appropriate action," said Dr. Gilbert.

Dr Gilbert told us if this student needs help he will get that help.