More than 100 neglected animals removed from farm

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - More than 100 animals have been rescued from a West Virginia farm after complaints of suspected neglect and sightings of loose animals.



News outlets report the Putnam County Animal Shelter called in support to assist with the largest seizure in recent county history. The animals were found in cramped and dirty quarters without adequate food at A&A Farms, a self-designated shelter. Six were found dead.



The farm is run by Mark Andy Santee, who will be formally charged Wednesday with multiple counts of abuse and neglect, according to unnamed humane officials.



Santee disputes the claims of neglect, saying that he's spent around $90,000 to care for the animals while going through a divorce. He says he was going to register as a charity but a pig ate the paperwork.

