Frozen peas packed for Aldi being recalled

Lakeside Foods, Inc. of Manitowoc, WI is voluntarily recalling 1,568 packages of 16 ounce Season's Choice Brand Frozen Peas packed for Aldi, Inc. distributed in 7 states because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was distributed to only Aldi Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida, Wisconsin and is sold at retail stores in these states. The affected product was distributed in poly bags under the following label codes:

Season's Choice Sweet Peas, Net Weight 16 oz (1 LB) 454 g UPC code 041498164294

Code: DC27063 PLAA6206 BEST BY 09 2018

DC27063 BNAD7266 BEST BY 09 2018

DC37063 BNAD7266 BEST BY 09 2018

DC47063 BNAD7266 BEST BY 09 2018

DC57063 BNAD7266 BEST BY 09 2018

DC57063 BNAF6236 BEST BY 09 2018

No other Lakeside Foods or Aldi products are affected by this voluntary recall.

All of the suspected packages have been removed from store shelves. The company has not received any complaints in relation to this product and is not aware of any illnesses associated with the product.

The recall was a result of product being tested at retail by the State of Florida which had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased distribution of the product.

Consumers who have purchased this specific lot code should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Consumer with questions may contact the company at 1-800-466-3834, Monday-Friday 8 AM - 3PM.