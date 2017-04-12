Manchin schedules Town Hall meetings in Parkersburg, Hinton

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has scheduled a series of constituent visits around the state over the next two weeks to discuss current state and national issues.

According to the senator's office, they include a Town Hall meeting at West Virginia University in Parkersburg on Wednesday. He also has scheduled stops Thursday in Charleston, Peterstown and Lindside followed by a Town Hall meeting in Hinton. Next week, Manchin plans to visit Charleston on Wednesday and Huntington on Friday.

The only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation, Manchin faces re-election next year. He attended a series of Town Hall meetings about health care in March when congressional Republicans were pushing for repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

